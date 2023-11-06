The Bangor Walmart is closed for two weeks after an arson fire likely destroyed $10 million worth of inventory, according to court records.

Lucas Landry, 44, of Smyrna had his first court appearance Monday after he allegedly set a fire in the men’s clothing section Friday. He is charged with arson, a Class A felony, along with Class C theft and also allegedly violated his probation.

The Walmart, located at 900 Stillwater Ave., filled with smoke and the sprinklers were activated after the fire was started around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Bystanders used fire extinguishers to help contain the fire until the sprinklers kicked on, the affidavit said.

Video surveillance footage shows Landry had his hands in the exact spot where the fire started before he walked away. Smoke appeared about a minute later, according to the affidavit.

After the fire was started, Landry walked out of Walmart with a cart full of items, the affidavit claims. He got into a pickup truck with the logo of a Hampden business.

The business owner identified Landry to police and also provided GPS tracking that showed the truck was at Walmart at the same time as the fire.

When Landry talked to police, he denied starting the fire but did admit to taking the items out of the store, the affidavit said. The stolen items were still in the work truck.

Landry is shocked by the arson charge and is innocent, his attorney Shamara Bailey said.

Walmart employees were turning shoppers away Monday, saying the store was closed for two weeks. Barriers and road closed signs blocked the driveways into the parking lot, while multiple dumpsters sat outside the grocery side of the store.

Landry was on probation for a theft charge at the time of the fire. He was granted a $100,000 cash bail, which will be reviewed during a hearing Thursday. He was in the Penobscot County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

He is not allowed to possess any incendiary devices and cannot return to any Walmart stores if he posts bail.