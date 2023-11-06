A man was arrested early Sunday morning after an overnight standoff with Portland police.

Keith Fitzell, 63, of Portland was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and creating a police standoff, according to Brad Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

Fitzell allegedly pointed a gun at someone about 8:48 p.m. Saturday before returning to an apartment inside a building on Saint John Street.

Police formed a perimeter around the apartment, and officers unsuccessfully tried to reach Fitzell by phone and over a loudspeaker, Nadeau said Monday afternoon.

After getting no contact from Fitzell, police used “noise flash diversionary devices” to try to get his attention, Nadeau said, who added that officers used other “non lethal methods” to convince Fitzell to surrender.

Fitzell finally emerged from the apartment about 12:24 a.m. Sunday, when he was placed under arrest. He also had a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear.

Police found numerous weapons inside Fitzell’s apartment.

No additional information was immediately available.