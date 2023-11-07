We are pleased to announce Cutler Health Center on the University of Maine Orono campus is now Northern Light Primary Care – University of Maine. Patients of this primary care office will see the same skilled healthcare providers and staff and be cared for with the same compassion as always; they will just see a different name on the door!

The team at Northern Light Primary Care – University of Maine are here to help students of UMaine, faculty, and their families with:

• Acute or chronic care management

• Allergy shots

• On-site lab services

• Physical exams

• Physical therapy



Click below for more information about Northern Light Primary Care – University of Maine:

https://northernlighthealth.org/Our-System/Eastern-Maine-Medical-Center/Locations/Primary-Care-UMaine