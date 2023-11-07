Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

If Donald Trump and his Republican supporters succeed in their efforts to sharply curtail democracy in the United States, Oct. 24 should go down in history.

On that day, a third member of the Trump legal team in charge of overturning the 2020 election pleaded guilty to significant crimes and admitted publicly that there was no basis for their claims that the election had been stolen.

Also on that date, the Republican conference in the House of Representatives apparently decided that no person would be fit for speaker of the House unless they had voted not to certify the election results. When questioned about this remarkable feat of logic, members of the Republican conference refused to answer, jeered at the questioners and screamed “Shut Up!”

Fred Stocking

Lamoine