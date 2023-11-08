In commemoration of Veterans Day, St. Matthew Parish in Limerick, St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor, and the three Knights of Columbus councils of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook will hold celebrations to honor veterans.

The Armed Forces Outreach group at St. Matthew Parish in Limerick is sponsoring a Veterans Day prayer service and breakfast at St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane in Limerick, on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. Area veterans will be honored during both the service and breakfast. Anyone planning to attend the breakfast is asked to call the parish at 207-793-2244.

St. Paul the Apostle Parish invites all veterans, as well as active servicemen and women, to wear their military uniforms to the Sunday, Nov. 12 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. John Church, 217 York Street in Bangor. A veteran will share a personal reflection before the Mass begins, and all veterans will be recognized, thanked, and given a special blessing.

And the Knights of Columbus councils of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook invite veterans to a reception on Sunday, Nov. 12 1 to 3 p.m. at the Maine Military Museum, 50 Peary Terrace in South Portland. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by contacting Bill Cassidy at 207-214-2086 or bcassidy1@roadrunner.com by Wednesday, Nov. 8.