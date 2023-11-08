Southern Maine Agency on Aging will offer a variety of programming for family caregivers during National Family Caregiver Month this November.

The Agency, which recently launched its Care for Caregivers campaign to educate Mainers on the resources that are available to caregivers, will host a variety of programs throughout November, including:

Family Caregiver Support Group (weekly offerings throughout November)

Connect with other caregivers in a safe setting. Find out what’s working for other people. This support group is appropriate for caregivers of people with dementia. Virtual and in person options available throughout the month. For on-site groups, respite is available.



Thursday, 11/16 4-5 p.m. on Zoom

Monday 11/27 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom

Lessons Learned While Accompanying My Mom on her Journey with Alzheimer’s with Maine Author Catherine Gentile (11/9/23; 11am-12pm)



In-person event at SMAA’s Cohen Center in Biddeford

Thirty years within the field of special education and mental health has informed Catherine Gentile’s work as a family caregiver, writer, and author. Her earliest novel, The Quiet Roar of a Hummingbird, a depiction of her mother’s journey with Alzheimer’s, chronicles a fictionalized family’s struggles with this disease, and shares the insights it acquired. During the pandemic, Catherine released her collection of short stories entitled, Small Lies.

Kinship Families Support Group (Monthly on Thursdays beginning 11/9; 12-1pm)

In-person event at South Portland Library



If you’ve been caring for a kinship child(ren) it can be helpful to talk to fellow kinship providers in the community. Robyn Berry, Resource Specialist with the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, will co-host the event with Tammy Cutchen, Kinship Navigator of Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine.

Cognitive Loss Basics (11/13; 12:30-2pm)

Zoom event

Join Carolyn Pruiksma, Family Caregiver Resource Specialist, for this virtual class to talk about cognitive impairment in older adults and its impact on their care partners. ​Explore facts and fallacies about dementia and learn tips and strategies to communicate more effectively with a person who has cognitive impairment.

Art with Leah (11/20; 11am-12:15pm)

In-person event at SMAA’s Cohen Center in Biddeford

Join Leah D’Amour for the next installment of her monthly caregiver art class. Altered Books are a reimagining and repurposing of books that otherwise may be discarded. Attendees will be provided with variety of books to choose from and shown techniques to “alter” their book including collage, stitching, and making ‘windows’ and ‘doors’. A variety of materials will be provided to use in this process including mulberry papers, washi tape, stickers, and thread.

In addition to its upcoming programming, SMAA will support current caregivers and families with a free holiday event for Adult Day Program members to offer extra respite time to caregivers; curated “Sunshine Bags” with small gifts to go to all Adult Day Program family members as a recognition of the care they provide to their loved one; and weekly raffle baskets for caregivers to win.

The complete list of upcoming events, support groups, and other offerings is available online and will be updated throughout the month at smaaa.org/events.html.

Individuals who are caring for a loved one and wondering about what support might be available to them are encouraged to call 207-396-6541 or email familycaregiver@smaaa.org to speak with a member of SMAA’s Family Caregiver Support team about their situation.