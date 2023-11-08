A group of protesters staged a sit-in in U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s Bangor office on Wednesday demanding that he support House Resolution 786, which calls for “an immediate deescalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine.”

Bangor Police confirmed that they had been to the office and that there were protesters there but did not immediately provide additional information.

WERU reported on Facebook that there were 10 activists in Rep. Golden’s office.

Golden, who represents Maine’s 2nd District, recently drew disapproval from critics of Isreal’s campaign in Gaza when he joined 21 other Democrats in a House vote Tuesday to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — the only Palestinian American in Congress and a co-sponsor of HR 786 — for comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war.