A man was found dead Monday after a home fire in Carroll Plantation.

The fire broke out about 5:40 a.m. at a Main Road home, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the fire had destroyed the small home, Moss said Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators found human remains, believed to be those of homeowner 57-year-old Jeffrey Macy, who lived alone there, according to Moss.

The remains were taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where a positive identification will be made.

The fire remains under investigation.

Carroll Plantation is east of Lincoln in Penobscot County.