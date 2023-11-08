Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with snow falling up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

It’s time to catch up with the result from Tuesday’s elections. You can find the biggest stories from last night below and you can see how you community voted on the big issues here.

The no side of Question 3, the highest-profile referendum among the eight questions on Tuesday’s ballot, had 68 percent of votes to 32 percent for the yes side when the Bangor Daily News and Decision Desk HQ called the race at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday.

The yes side of Question 4 had 81 percent of votes to 19 percent for the no side when the Bangor Daily News and Decision Desk HQ called the race at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday.

The yes side of Question 2 had 86 percent of votes to 14 percent for the no side when the Bangor Daily News and Decision Desk HQ called the race at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The yes side of Question 6 had 73 percent of votes to 27 percent for the no side when the Bangor Daily News and Decision Desk HQ called the race at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Carl Sheline will go to a December runoff with former state Rep. Jon Connor after failing to win an outright majority in Tuesday’s election.

Jeff Harmon, a retired Maine State Police deputy chief and Auburn police officer, received 62 percent of votes to 38 percent for Levesque, a businessman and former Republican congressional candidate.

City Councilor Mark Dion led after the first round of voting for the city’s open mayoral seat on Tuesday night, but two of his more progressive opponents could still win the ranked-choice voting race.

Voters picked Carolyn Fish and Susan Deane, and chose to give incumbent Joseph Leonard another three-year term on Tuesday.

Voters elected newcomers Katie Brydon and Shelly Okere and incumbent Timothy Surrette to the School Committee on Tuesday.

Voters chose a newcomer to fill an open Brewer City Council seat in Tuesday’s election.

Nearly all four candidates expressed concerns about the future of Old Town’s pulp mill and their desire to keep the city’s tax rate from burdening residents.

The top two vote-getters in the election, out of a field of six candidates, were Patrick Lyons and Nancy Smith.

Twenty years ago this week, Maine voters legalized casino gambling through the creation of a “racino” connected to Bangor’s harness racing track.

Penobscot County is joining about 12 other agencies across the country using AI answering for non-emergency lines.

Bangor lawyer Sarah Newell was hired to investigate complaints that a former staff member had pursued or initiated inappropriate relationships with students at the school.

Tim DeLuca will be paid an additional $48.38 an hour for his duties as Houlton’s interim town manager.

Had Spectrum not reversed course, Caribou’s quest to connect most rural residents to the internet would have hit a major wall.

Denis Collins is replacing Lance Ingerson, who stepped down after nine seasons to spend more time with his family.

Coach Scott Atherley had five transfers in his starting lineup for the Black Bears’ 3-2 double overtime win over UMass Lowell on Sunday.

Winterport Open Stage’s fall offering is a farce disguised as a murder mystery that never takes itself too seriously.

Since 2009, the great blue heron has declined 38.4 percent — 30 percent inland and 50 percent on the coast.

In other Maine news …

RFK Jr. will make campaign stop in Portland today

Maine’s infant mortality rate increased in 2022

Owner of Pat’s Pizza in Orono has died

Man found dead after Carroll Plantation home fire

State changes plans for aging Machias dike bridge

Man accused of Belfast hit-and-run

Bath man gets 10 years in prison for killing his mother

25-year-old found dead after Windsor RV fire

Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

Lawyers urge families of Lewiston mass shooting victims to seek justice through the courts

Businesses that closed during Lewiston manhunt can apply for federal assistance

Man accused of killing Freeport woman held without bail

Bangor girls soccer advances to 1st Class A state final since 2015

Penobscot Valley girls soccer rallies past Wisdom to win D North crown

Easton boys soccer outlasts Fort Fairfield in thrilling D North final

MDI upsets Camden Hills and more Week 10 Maine high school football highlights