The University of Maine–Orono Black Bears dominated the University of Maine–Presque Isle Owls at The Pit on Wednesday night, winning their home opener by a score 111-59.

UMaine’s resounding victory came two days after they lost a frustrating season opener to the Charlotte 49ers on the road, in which the Black Bears shot only 33.3 percent from the field and lost 69 to 52.

Here’s what you need to know:



The Black Bears shot 61.5 percent (48-for-78) from the field on Wednesday night, and 22.7 percent (5-for-22) from three.

UMaine’s starting five of returners Kellen Tynes, Jaden Clayton, Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish, Kristians Feierbergs and Peter Filipovity combined for 47 points, and played an average of 16.2 minutes.

Junior small forward and University of New Hampshire transfer A.J. Lopez had another solid outing off the bench, logging 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 17 minutes. Lopez had 13 points and two rebounds in 24 minutes against Charlotte.

UMaine outrebounded UMPI 54 to 32 on the night, and held the Owls to 30.4 percent shooting. UMaine outscored UMPI 58 to 25 in the second half.

All 15 active Black Bears received at least four minutes of playing time. Grad transfer Okay Djamgouz (personal reasons) and Keelan Steele (lower leg) remain unavailable.

Next up, the 1-1 Black Bears will welcome the 0-1 Merrimack Warriors to The Pit on Sunday at 4 p.m. Merrimack lost to the University of Vermont 67-55 on Monday.