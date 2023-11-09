LOVELL – The Charlotte Hobbs Library Speaker Series continues on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. with a Zoom-only talk and panel discussion with Debra Spark, author and co-editor of “Breaking Bread” and Rachel Thurston of the Lovell Area Food Pantry and Jen Ward of Flyaway Farm. Their talk is entitled “Breaking Bread.”

Spark is the author of four novels, two collections of short stories, and two books of essays on fiction writing. She co-edited “Breaking Bread” with Deborah Joy Corey to raise funds for a nonprofit working to end food insecurity. An award-winning collection of essays by internationally recognized writers and foodies, “Breaking Bread” celebrates local foods, family, and community, while exploring how what’s on our plates engages with what’s off: grief, pleasure, love, ethics, race, and class. The book was a finalist for the 2022 New England Book Awards. She teaches at Colby College.

Thurston operates the Lovell Area Food Pantry and Ward is the proprietor of an off-grid, solar-powered, small family farm in Stow that uses organic and bio-dynamic practices in raising animals for meat and growing flowers, herbs, vegetables, fruits, berries, and seedlings.

This is a Zoom-only talk. For details and the link to join, go to www.hobbslibrary.org . For queries, contact the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at 207-925-3177.

The Charlotte Hobbs Library Speaker Series is supported in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.