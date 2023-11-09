At long last, the biggest games of the football season are here. Classes A through D all play their regional championship games this weekend — the final step before the state title games. Eight-player small and large, meanwhile, are playing their state championship games this Saturday in Bangor.

Here’s a preview — and our score predictions — for all 10 games happening this Saturday, ordered by class.

Class A North Final: No. 1 Portland vs. No. 2 Oxford Hills

Prediction: Portland 22, Oxford Hills 20

Undefeated Portland and reigning state champs Oxford Hills are arguably Class A’s two best teams, and will be facing off for the first time this year on Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. The Vikings have had a significantly harder schedule than the Bulldogs, and have that championship pedigree, but you can’t argue with Portland’s 9-0 record, nor its defense that hasn’t given up more than one touchdown in a game since Week 1. Moreover, the Vikings have dealt with turnovers and miscues at a strange rate in their last two games against Bangor and Windham.

Class A South Final: No. 1 Thornton Academy vs. No. 3 Bonny Eagle

Prediction: Thornton Academy 31, Bonny Eagle 21

The Trojans have appeared in every Class A state championship game since 2018 — winning two of four — and are on track to make their fifth in a row this year. Thornton is battle-tested, losing close games to Leavitt, Oxford Hills and Portland this fall, and also beating Bonny Eagle 28-14 in Week 4. The Scots are playing good football, but Thornton is an annual powerhouse and this year’s Class A South No. 1 seed for a reason.

Class B North Final: No. 1 Lawrence vs. No. 3 Cony

Prediction: Lawrence 34, Cony 28

Ever since recovering from some key injuries early this season — and losing to Lawrence 40-7 in Week 4 — the Cony Rams have been on fire, winning six in a row by an average margin of 20 points. Cony could beat anyone right now, but Lawrence is equally as fearsome, and have been historically dominant at home. Eighteen-year head coach John Hersom has made the Bulldogs an annual contender, and Lawrence is on track to win it all this year.

Class B South Final: No. 1 Kennebunk vs. No. 2 Massabesic

Prediction: Kennebunk 21, Massabesic 14

Class B South has been dominated by Marshwood from 2014 to 2021, with the Hawks winning six of seven state championships. These past two years, Class B South has finally been represented by new faces, with Kennebunk and Massabesic emerging as the region’s new hegemons. Kennebunk barely squeaked out a 23-22 win over Westbrook in the regional semifinal this past weekend, but will bounce back this Saturday against the Mustangs. The Rams beat Massabesic 23-6 in Week 2, and will likely win again this weekend.

Class C North Final: No. 1 Oceanside vs. No. 2 Medomak Valley

Prediction: Oceanside 38, Medomak Valley 30

These two sides played each other just two games ago, in an entertaining regular season finale in which Oceanside emerged victorious, 36-30. Saturday’s game will be at a neutral site instead of Rockland like last time, but Oceanside should be able to edge out the Panthers once again. The Mariners are hungry to continue making school history, and have a slightly more stacked senior class.

Class C South Final: No. 1 Leavitt vs. No. 2 Fryeburg

Prediction: Leavitt 35, Fryeburg 14

With wins over Oxford Hills, Thornton Academy and Fryeburg, the reigning state champion Leavitt Hornets have cemented themselves as Maine’s best football team so far this year. Led by reigning Maine Gatorade Player of the Year senior QB Noah Carpenter, the Hornets are on track for their second consecutive perfect season. Fryeburg is no slouch either, boasting a statewide fourth-place MaxPreps ranking, but the Raiders will likely succumb once again on Saturday.

Class D North Final: No. 1 Foxcroft Academy vs. No. 2 John Bapst Memorial

Prediction: Foxcroft 52, John Bapst 12

Foxcroft has been an utter juggernaut in Class D football this year, and are only two wins away from a three-peat. Powered by their star-studded class of 2024, the Ponies have shut out both Medomak Valley and Hermon this year, en route to an undefeated season and a 48.3-point average margin of victory. John Bapst is also having one of its best seasons in program history, but still lost to the Ponies 54-6 back in Week 1.

Class D South Final: No. 1 Wells vs. No. 3 Winthrop/Monmouth Academy

Prediction: Wells 42, Winthrop 7

A solid Class C team last year, Wells has plowed through most of their competition again this year, and is more than battle-tested. Wells has gone toe to toe with powerhouses like Cheverus this season, and could add to their program’s packed trophy case on Saturday. The Warriors blanked Winthrop 41-0 back in Week 3, and will probably stifle the opposition again this weekend.

8-player Large State Final: No. 3 Mount Desert Island vs. No. 2 Greely

Prediction: MDI 32, Greely 20

This entire list has gone chalk so far, but I believe the lower seed will win in this matchup. MDI has a better record and point differential than Greely, and has done better against mutual opponents like Camden Hills and Waterville this season. Nevertheless, this game will be a treat to watch, considering both MDI and Greely are coming off upset wins over teams (Camden Hills and Brunswick, respectively) that they lost to in the regular season.

8-player Small State Final: No. 1 Orono vs. No. 1 Old Orchard Beach

Prediction: Old Orchard 48, Orono 36

In last year’s state final, No. 5 Orono and No. 3 Old Orchard faced off for a relatively unexpected championship matchup, with the Seagulls winning it all 46-22. But things are different this year. Both sides have dominated from the get-go, now only one win away from perfection. The Red Riots certainly have the capacity to avenge themselves, but unfortunately Old Orchard looks unstoppable, winning its 10 games by an average margin of 61 points compared with Orono’s 37.2. This game will be action-packed, and it’ll be up to the Red Riots to keep the Seagulls’ D-line at bay.