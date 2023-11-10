Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The State of Maine is considering Sears Island as the location for a wind port development. The island is currently undeveloped, and can be accessed by a causeway linking it to the mainland. Enjoyed by many for a variety of recreational uses, it is also an extremely important stopover for migratory birds, which land on the island and then fly over to the mainland. The north end of the island, being closest to the mainland, is an especially vital passageway for thousands of birds in the fall and spring. They rely heavily on foraging through the trees and bushes for insects, berries and seeds. Seeing migrant birds fly by in such numbers is truly a special Maine phenomena, and this would be jeopardized by proposals to locate all or even a portion of the port on the island.

A wind port on Sears Island would come not only with construction on the site itself but would also involve road “improvements,” daily traffic, increased noise, felling of trees and clearing of vegetation. There is sufficient land for the port project on nearby Mack Point, which is already heavily developed.

The entirety of Sears Island should be given conservation status allowing its present uses, and any port should be confined to Mack Point. The Maine Department of Transportation is taking comments on the port development at https://arcg.is/1f5W1a until Nov. 22. Please write in and urge the state to not use Sears Island. It’s pretty special as it is.

John Wyatt

Winterport