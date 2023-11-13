Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with increasing clouds across parts of Maine. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
In the ‘Wild West’ of Maine solar, complaints build against this company
The complaints show a pattern of delayed work, lack of communication from Pine Tree Solar and failure to refund money for work not done.
Police have barely begun rooting out Maine’s illegal Chinese marijuana grows
A man accused of running a massive grow cryptically told police “he is going to be dead,” hinting at a sinister motive behind illegal cultivation here.
Effort to ban new natural gas pipelines thrusts Maine into national debate
Other than wood, natural gas is the cheapest source of heating fuel in Maine right now but is a relatively new part of the energy mix here.
This good solution to Maine’s homelessness is hard to scale up
Groups are offering landlords financial guarantees and logistical support if they offer units to Maine families experiencing housing instability and homelessness.
Bangor’s election shows residents want a different approach to homelessness
The results may show Bangor residents are dissatisfied with the lack of improvement on the city’s homelessness crisis and want city leaders to take a different approach.
Brewer sued over claims that city wastewater is flooding an apartment building
The lawsuit claims Brewer was negligent in its maintenance and design of a new wastewater system.
Book captures 1970s-era Bangor as it transformed into a city
“Bangor once had a thriving urban core, where immigrants from Greece, Lebanon and Russia ran businesses that thrummed with activity.”
Mainers who fought Hitler blast local neo-Nazi movement
“We always had these little fires, but these mass gatherings, it’s tough to realize what’s happening.”
2 Aroostook businesses are fueling Maine’s brewing industry
Aroostook Hops in Westfield and the Maine Malt House in Mapleton both started small, but have expanded their reach far beyond The County’s borders.
Meet the turkeys who live in people’s houses
Just like dogs or cats, domestic turkeys — depending on the breed — can be docile, inquisitive, friendly and affectionate.
Books-a-Million to move out of Bangor Mall building to Stillwater Ave. location
Bangor-Brewer Veterans Day parade honors those who served
6 people whose ingenuity put Presque Isle on the map
Eastport city councilor injured in motorcycle crash reelected as write-in
New Ellsworth councilors want to prioritize housing, city manager search
Head-on crash in West Paris leaves 2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Unauthorized person enters 2 Jay schools
Event for Maine veterans gains new meaning after mass shooting
7 juveniles detained by police following Portland carjacking
1 dead after high speed crash in Scarborough
Orono’s Ruth White wins New England cross country title for third time
Penobscot Valley girls soccer claims D state title; Waynflete, Yarmouth, Scarborough also win
Lewiston tops list of boys soccer state champions
Oceanside tops rival Medomak Valley to win its first regional football crown
Harvard knocks UMaine women out of NCAA soccer tournament
Foxcroft tops John Bapst for 3rd straight D North football crown
MDI shuts out Greely to win 1st ever football state title
Merrimack holds on to beat UMaine men’s basketball 71-65
UMaine women’s basketball cruises past UMass in home opener
UMaine, Boston College battle to 2-2 tie; Eagles win shootout