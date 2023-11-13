Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with increasing clouds across parts of Maine. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Tell us what intersections in Maine drive you crazy.

The complaints show a pattern of delayed work, lack of communication from Pine Tree Solar and failure to refund money for work not done.

A man accused of running a massive grow cryptically told police “he is going to be dead,” hinting at a sinister motive behind illegal cultivation here.

Other than wood, natural gas is the cheapest source of heating fuel in Maine right now but is a relatively new part of the energy mix here.

Groups are offering landlords financial guarantees and logistical support if they offer units to Maine families experiencing housing instability and homelessness.

The results may show Bangor residents are dissatisfied with the lack of improvement on the city’s homelessness crisis and want city leaders to take a different approach.

The lawsuit claims Brewer was negligent in its maintenance and design of a new wastewater system.

“Bangor once had a thriving urban core, where immigrants from Greece, Lebanon and Russia ran businesses that thrummed with activity.”

“We always had these little fires, but these mass gatherings, it’s tough to realize what’s happening.”

Aroostook Hops in Westfield and the Maine Malt House in Mapleton both started small, but have expanded their reach far beyond The County’s borders.

Just like dogs or cats, domestic turkeys — depending on the breed — can be docile, inquisitive, friendly and affectionate.

In other Maine news …

