The woman killed in a high-speed crash in Scarborough on Saturday has been identified.

Sarah B. Harford, 39, of West Enfield allegedly hit another vehicle on Interstate 95 about 12:15 p.m. Saturday before getting off the interstate at exit 42.

The driver of the other vehicle followed Harford onto Payne Road while on the phone with a dispatcher.

Harford then went off the road at a high rate of speed, hit a rock and then a utility pole before coming to a rest.

Harford, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

It was the second fatal crash on Payne Road in Scarborough in as many days.

Megan M. Plowden, 38, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was driving on Gorham Road toward Payne Road before 7:30 a.m. Sunday when she was involved in a serious crash.

Plowden was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for serious injuries but later died.

Plowden was the only person in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.