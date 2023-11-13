Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Since Question 3 has been put to rest: I think we will for the foreseeable future be stuck with regular power outages, due to trees and limbs falling on power lines.

The question is, who is responsible to keep dangerous trees clear of power lines? How much responsibility do the utility companies have? Do they claim that they cut the trees off the lines after they cause a power outage, and that’s good enough?

If that is all we can expect from them, then would it not be cost effective for the state to hire tree removal services to prevent these dangerous trees from causing continuing outages? Or are we as a state satisfied and so inured to these outages that we don’t care?

Thomas Bonner

Holden