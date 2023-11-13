On Oct. 25, a gunman killed 18 people at a Lewiston bowling alley and bar in the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history.

A robust conversation is now building around whether to change Maine’s gun laws or address the state’s mental health system in the wake of clear warning signs about the shooter’s mental state that were raised repeatedly to police in the month before the killings.

The Bangor Daily News plans to survey state lawmakers in the coming week about how they want to respond to the Lewiston shootings. Before that, we wanted to ask readers for input. Give us your thoughts in the questionnaire below.