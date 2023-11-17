BANGOR — St. Joseph Healthcare is proud to announce its new Super Squad Award, an honor given twice a year to a department that goes above and beyond in its commitment to excellence in the organization. Categories include:

• Exceptional Customer Service/Patient Experience

• Exceptional Efficiency

• Innovative Problem-Solving

• Exemplary Quality and Safety Performance

• Commitment to Teamwork

The St. Joseph Endoscopy Department in collaboration with members of our Gastroenterology team is the first recipient of the inaugural 2023 Super Squad Award. The department was recently granted a three-year recognition for quality and safety from the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, a leading medical society in the gastrointestinal field.

As only one of 600 recipients across the United States who have received this distinction since 2009, St. Joseph Endoscopy was given the Super Squad Award for their unwavering dedication to high-quality patient care and safety. In addition to receiving this recognition, the team has worked hard to improve efficiency in care delivery and approach which has resulted in improved access to life saving preventive screening care for our patients and community.

“The department truly has gone above and beyond, working as a team to provide exceptional care and a good experience for our patients,” says Roland Joy, MSN, RN, St. Joseph Healthcare vice president of patient care services.



Joy adds “We look forward to continuing to celebrate the outstanding work of teams across St. Joseph Healthcare in the coming year with the Super Squad Award. The dedication and team-based approach to care delivery is a big part of what makes care at St. Joes great, so we are excited to continue to honor teams that go above and beyond for our patients and community.”



The team celebrated their Super Squad Award during a special recognition event on Nov. 15.



St. Joseph Healthcare, a member of Covenant Health, was founded in 1947 by the Felician Sisters to support the overall wellness and healing of a patient’s mind, body, and spirit. Located in Bangor, Maine, St. Joseph Healthcare is a 112-bed acute care community hospital supported by a network of primary care providers, and specialists focused on delivering personalized medicine. St. Joseph Healthcare employs more than 1,000 team members who provide care with compassion and competence.