The Hampden Academy girls soccer team will have a new coach next season.

Chris Hink has stepped down after four seasons at the helm according to Hampden Academy athletic director Barry Terrill.

The Broncos went 19-30-7 during the regular season during his tenure.

Hampden Academy went 4-8-2 this past season and wound up ninth in the Class A Heal Points standings. The Broncos missed the playoffs.

They went 3-9-2 in 2022 and 5-8-1 in 2021.

They finished ninth and missed the playoffs in 2022 but won a playoff game in 2021 as the seventh seed, topping No. 10 Edward Little High School of Auburn 2-0 in the preliminary round.

They were then eliminated by No. 2 Camden Hills of Rockport 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

Hink’s best season was his first in 2019 when he guided the Broncos to a 7-5-2 regular season record and the seventh seed. Second seed Brunswick eliminated them in the quarterfinals 4-0.

Terrill said the decision to resign was strictly Hink’s.

“He said it was time to move on and let somebody else do the job,” said Terrill. “Chris was a joy to work with. He was well-organized and a good communicator.”

The Bronco program has had its struggles of late.

After a run of seven consecutive winning seasons between 2010-2016, including a 28-11-3 regular season record during the 2012, ‘13 and ‘14 seasons combined, the Broncos have had just one winning season since and that was in 2019.

Hink took over as Broncos coach in 2019 after Paul Wellman stepped down.

He had been the boys soccer coach at Mt. View High School in Thorndike for 11 seasons before moving to Florida.

He returned to Maine in 2017.

The Hampden Academy girls have never won a regional championship but they did reach the Class A North championship game in 2012 where they lost to rival Bangor 4-2.

The HA girls reached the A North semifinals in 2013 and in 2015.