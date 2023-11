PITTSFIELD — The inaugural Pittsfield Parade of Lights will be Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 4 p.m. at Industrial Park Street (directly off the interstate) and ending with a tree lighting at Stein Park (across from the police station) around 5 p.m.

Have hot cocoa with Santa prior to the start of the parade at the Pittsfield Police Station starting at 2:30 p.m.