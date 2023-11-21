Verrill has been recognized nationally in five practice areas including health care law, land use and zoning law, commercial litigation, real estate law, and trusts and estates by Best Lawyers®. Verrill was also ranked in 54 practice areas by geography. Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

National Rankings

• Health Care Law (Tier 2)

• Land Use and Zoning Law (Tier 2)

• Commercial Litigation (Tier 3)

• Real Estate Law (Tier3)

• Trusts and Estates (Tier 3)

Metro Rankings

Augusta, Maine

• Government Relations Practice (Tier 1)

Boston, Massachusetts

• Commercial Litigation (Tier 1)

• Elder Law (Tier 1)

• Family Law (Tier 1)

• Health Care Law (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Trusts and Estates (Tier 1)

• Real Estate Law (Tier 1)

• Trusts and Estates (Tier 1)

• Corporate Law (Tier 2)

• Criminal Defense: White-Collar (Tier 2)

• Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (Tier 2)

• Environmental Law (Tier 2)

• Insurance Law (Tier 2)

• Land Use and Zoning Law (Tier 2)

• Tax Law (Tier 2)

• Litigation – Bankruptcy (Tier 3)

• Litigation – Real Estate (Tier 3)

Portland, Maine

• Administrative / Regulatory Law (Tier 1)

• Banking and Finance Law (Tier 1)

• Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law (Tier 1)

• Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) (Tier 1)

• Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law (Tier 1)

• Commercial Litigation (Tier 1)

• Construction Law (Tier 1)

• Copyright Law (Tier 1)

• Corporate Governance Law (Tier 1)

• Corporate Law (Tier 1)

• Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (Tier 1)

• Employment Law – Management (Tier 1)

• Energy Law (Tier 1)

• Energy Regulatory Law (Tier 1)

• Environmental Law (Tier 1)

• Family Law (Tier 1)

• Government Relations Practice (Tier 1)

• Health Care Law (Tier 1)

• Labor Law – Management (Tier 1)

• Land Use and Zoning Law (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Bankruptcy (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Construction (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Environmental (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Insurance (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Labor and Employment (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Land Use and Zoning (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Real Estate (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Trusts and Estates (Tier 1)

• Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants – (Tier 1)

• Mergers and Acquisitions Law – (Tier 1)

• Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants (Tier 1)

• Real Estate Law (Tier 1)

• Securities / Capital Markets Law (Tier 1)

• Securities Regulation (Tier 1)

• Sports Law (Tier 1)

• Trademark Law (Tier 1)

• Trusts and Estates (Tier 1)

• Immigration Law (Tier 2)

• Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy) (Tier 2)

• Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants (Tier 2)

• Natural Resources Law (Tier 2)

• Nonprofit / Charities Law (Tier 2)

• Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (Tier 2)

• Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants (Tier 2)

• Education Law (Tier 3)

• Municipal Law (Tier 3)

• Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers (Tier 3)

Stamford, Connecticut (Metropolitan area covering the firm’s Westport, Conn. Office)

• Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) (Tier 1)

• Commercial Litigation (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Health Care (Tier 1)

• Litigation – Securities (Tier 1)

• Arbitration (Tier 2)

• Litigation – Trusts and Estates (Tier 2)

Today, Verrill is a full-service law firm with more than 150 attorneys and seven offices throughout the Northeast. The firm’s attorneys provide award-winning client service to businesses and individuals across the country and around the globe in a variety of areas and industries, including construction, energy, food and beverage, health care, higher education, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications, among others. For more information about the firm and its values, visit http://www.verrill-law.com.