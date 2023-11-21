The human remains found in Ellsworth last week have been identified as Anson Snowdeal, a 43-year-old Sullivan man who has been missing for almost two years.

The Maine medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy that identified the skeletal remains as Snowdeal’s, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Commercial land surveyors found the remains a week ago in the woods off Red Bridge Road in Ellsworth, according to Moss.

While the cause and manner of Snowdeal’s death are still pending, Moss said it does not appear to be the result of criminal conduct based on the autopsy and findings of a police investigation.

Snowdeal was last seen in Ellsworth on Feb. 9, 2022, when he left a relative’s apartment on foot. Snowdeal had an active warrant for his arrest at the time. Maine State Police found evidence suggesting that he left the home voluntarily and was avoiding efforts to locate him, according to Moss.