Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are on the rise, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Puthiery Va said.

Va said there have been 65 COVID hospitalizations in the past week, with 11 people in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators. She said it’s difficult to predict whether cases will continue to rise.

“So it’s hard to tell right whether or not this is starting to slow down and it will come back down eventually over the coming weeks, versus going back up because I know the holiday season approaching right, we have Thanksgiving this week and we have December, which is fully of holidays, coming as well,” Va said.

She recommended that Mainers get the latest COVID booster shot ahead of holiday gatherings, and to test themselves for the virus.

And Va said while some people may be having difficulty getting the latest COVID-19 booster, it’s not because there is a shortage of doses. She said it’s because distribution of the vaccine has been shifted from the state to the commercial sector.

“There is not a supply issue, but we are definitely feeling the growing pains of this commercialization process, which I mentioned had to happen for sustainability purposes, but it has been tough,” Va said.

She suggested that those seeking a booster shot try multiple sources, including pharmacies and doctors offices. And she said even if a pharmacy’s online form says the booster is available, it’s best to call to confirm, as some online portals are not up to date.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.