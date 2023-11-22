A 71-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a woman in Topsham.

Robert McClure has been charged with murder, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police were called about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the River Landing apartment complex on Elm Street, where 64-year-old Christine Miller died from “sharp force injuries,” Moss said Wednesday.

McClure was detained at the scene and arrested later on Tuesday.

The Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta performed an autopsy Wednesday morning and ruled Miller’s death a homicide.

Both Miller and McClure lived in apartments at River Landing, which offers affordable housing for older adults.

McClure was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.