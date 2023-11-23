PORTLAND, Maine — It’s as traditional as turkey and stuffing on this holiday: the Thanksgiving Day “Turkey Bowl” in Portland between Portland and Deering. The Bulldogs got their eighth win in the last 10 Turkey Day games, earning their 62nd win in the 111-year-old series.

The game was all Portland early on, with No. 53, Henry Spencer, having some Ram for dinner – or, maybe, brunch, since kickoff was at 10:00 a.m., coming up with a sack.

After a touchdown to make it 20-0, Portland kicked off, the ball bounced off a Deering player and right into the hands of No. 10, Myles Hong for a first and 10.

A few plays later, No. 9, Aiden McGowen ran up the middle 15 yards for a touchdown; add the extra point and Portland took a 27-0 lead – the final score.