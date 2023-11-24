Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The “pink tax” is a threat to the financial stability of women and reduces accessibility to the economically disadvantaged. Considering that a woman earns 82 cents for every dollar a man makes, inflated prices for women’s products are the antithesis of progressive gender equality.

New York State, California and Miami-Dade County, Florida, have outlawed price discrepancies based on gender marketing. As recently as 2021, the Pink Tax Repeal Act was an unsuccessfully proposed federal bill.

It is evident that women will not find recourse through federal legislation; therefore, the state of Maine should implement laws for financial equality and protection of women.

Camdyn Chung

Castine