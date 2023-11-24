Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am a Licensed Maine Guide. I’ve been very, very upset about the shooting in Lewiston. We all carry guns but that is not the problem.

The problem is the high-capacity clips or magazines. The clip should only hold five shots. Assault rifles have 15 or more shots. An average person does not need that much fire power. High-capacity clips should be left for law enforcement only.

Boyd Tibbetts

Ashland