Thinking of getting a dog this holiday season?

Think long term; the puppy in your family’s Christmas postcard is a 10-year commitment. Work with a credible breeder and do your homework to find the right dog for your lifestyle. Retriever breeds are easy to find, and if you like curly fur, consider a standard poodle.

That curly fur is also a trait of half-poodle mixes called doodles, which are popular in the breeding industry for intelligence, loyalty and lack of shedding. Many buyers choose doodles for these traits, but this reputation isn’t always accurate.

The American Kennel Club does not recognize “doodle” as a breed. For this reason, unethical breeders can take advantage of this lack of regulation. Poorly bred doodles often suffer from dermatitis, eye infections and hip dysplasia.

It’s important to understand the needs of retrievers and shepherds; they’re work dogs, requiring daily mental and physical exercise. Additionally, poodles are water retrievers with curly fur and webbed feet. Doodles unite these characteristics and require attention to these specific needs. If owners cannot provide this care, it may cause destructive behavior and aggression.

If you are looking for a pet to join your active lifestyle, a larger dog may be right for you. If you desire a more manageable pup, a smaller doodle mix can make a friendly companion. However, the current popularity of doodles may cause buyers to make an uninformed decision when selecting a dog. Doing some research in advance will ensure that you find the right canine companion.

Ainsley Overlock

Animal shelter volunteer

Glenburn