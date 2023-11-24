Sophomore forward Maggie Doogan torched the University of Maine women’s basketball team for 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and her University of Richmond Spiders cruised to a comfortable 77-43 victory over the cold-shooting Black Bears in the Vibrant Thanksgiving Tournament at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday night.

The Spiders improved to 4-1 with its fourth straight win while UMaine had its three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 3-2.

Richmond used a decisive 24-7 run spanning the second and third periods to build a comfortable 47-30 lead and was never seriously threatened by UMaine.

“We didn’t show up today,” said UMaine head coach Amy Vachon to Black Bear Sports Properties/Van Wagner play-by-play man Don Shields after the game. “We wanted to take away their 3-point game and we did but they still beat us by 30.”

UMaine leading scorer Anne Simon (20.8 points per game) and senior guard and No. 3 scorer Caroline Bornemann (8.8 ppg) were both in foul trouble and picked up their fourth fouls in the third period.

Bornemann fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Simon finished with just five points and Bornemann ended up with three.

With the score tied 23-23, Richmond began a 15-7 run to close out the first half and build a 38-30 lead.

The Spiders then scored the first nine points of the second half.

Doogan, chosen to the All-Atlantic 10 third team and rookie team a year ago, had nine points on a pair of baskets and five foul shots during the second-quarter spurt. She also had a pair of layups to open the second half before Addie Budnik sank a free throw and Grace Townsend and Katie Hill converted UMaine turnovers into layups for a 47-30 lead.

Adrianna Smith’s jump shot with 5:12 left in the third period was UMaine’s first points of the second half.

Senior forward Budnik and senior guard Townsend complemented Doogan with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Budnik also had three rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots and Townsend had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Smith’s 14 points and eight rebounds paced the Black Bears.

Sophomore guard Jaycie Christopher from Skowhegan had six points and four rebounds.

Sophomore forward Milana Nenadic had her first two collegiate baskets and finished with four points. She appeared in one game last season and had two free throws.

Richmond outscored UMaine 48-16 in the paint and 20-0 off turnovers.

UMaine shot a dismal 26.2 percent from the floor (16-for-61) and 20 percent behind the 3-point arc (5-for-25) compared to Richmond’s 48.2 percent (27-for-56) and 30 percent (3-for-10), respectively.

Richmond outrebounded UMaine 42-33 and converted 24 of its 44 layups while Maine converted only seven of its 23 layups.

UMaine will take on 2-2 Louisiana Tech at 12:30 on Saturday before taking on host Drake on Sunday at 3.

Richmond will take on 4-1 Drake at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Drake beat Louisiana Tech 77-66 on Friday.