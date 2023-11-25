Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Regarding the recent letter in the Bangor Daily News on Nov. 6, “Pass effective gun laws,” the writer strongly advocated for banning assault rifles and restricting gun possession for individuals displaying warning signs. The writer stated, “Outlawing assault weapons and making it impossible for people who raise red flags to possess guns would make Maine safer.” However, simply outlawing assault rifles fails to address the more significant issue at hand, as I will illustrate in this response.

The tragedy in Lewiston has prompted deep introspection among Mainers concerning firearm safety. Rep. Jared Golden urged Congress to ban assault weapons during a news conference on Oct. 26 at Lewiston City Hall. Nonetheless, prohibiting this type of firearm does not present a holistic solution. Should an individual carrying a pistol enter a public space, the potential for a similarly tragic event remains unchanged.

I agree that individuals raising “red flags” should be barred from firearm ownership due to the weighty responsibility it entails. My belief aligns with the idea that comprehensive training, encompassing theoretical knowledge and practical handling of firearms, should be mandatory for everyone, irrespective of age. Such training would heighten accountability among gun owners, paralleling the compulsory training requirements for driving a car. During this training and testing, the examiner is responsible for evaluating the person’s capability of owning a gun based on the person’s mental health, goals and performance. If the individual fails to meet these requirements, they simply can’t own a firearm.

Alex Nguyen

Bangor