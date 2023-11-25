FORT MYERS, Fla. — Maine’s Mackenzie Holmes became the second player in Indiana women’s basketball history to reach 2,000 points in a win over Princeton on Saturday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Holmes, who was a two-time state champion and star at Gorham High School, scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as No. 21 Indiana beat Princeton 72-63. The fifth-year player now only trails Tyra Buss’ mark of 2,364 points for her school.

Sara Scalia scored 28 points to lead Indiana on Saturday. Scalia, who was named the Big Ten player of the week for her two 20-plus point performances last week, was 10 of 17 from the field, including 5 of 9 behind the arc.

The Hoosiers scored 25 points in the second quarter to take a 41-24 lead at the break. Scalia scored nine points in a 16-2 second-quarter run and finished the half with 18. Holmes added 15.

Princeton twice got within six points in the fourth quarter but Chloe Moore-McNeil helped Indiana stay in front by scoring six of her nine points.

Kaitlyn Chen scored 16 points for Princeton (4-2), which was coming off a 77-63 win over Oklahoma on Thursday. Ellie Mitchell and Madison St. Rose each had 11 points. Mitchell also had 16 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

The Hoosiers travel to Portland to take on the University of Maine Black Bears on Thursday in a homecoming game for Holmes.