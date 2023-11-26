A woman was charged with two counts of murder after police say she killed two people she was caring for in the Oxford County town of Denmark.

The bodies of the two victims were found by sheriff’s deputies who had been called to check on them at a home on Fuller Lane around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The caretaker, 53-year-old Tzara Jones of Denmark, was at the home and was hospitalized for a medical evaluation, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release.

Jones has been charged with two counts of murder and will make her first court appearance in the town of Oxford on Monday. The victims were not identified pending next-of-kin notifications, and Moss said police are not yet releasing the causes of their death after Sunday autopsies.