EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — Police in East Millinocket are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in northern Maine.

East Millinocket police posted pictures on social media earlier today, asking the public to help identify a woman.

A Nissan believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash. Credit: CBS 13

They’re also asking the public to help locate a vehicle, which appears to be a Nissan.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.