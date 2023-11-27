SOUTH PORTLAND — Maine Behavioral Healthcare today announced the appointment of Lee Wolfrum, D.O., as medical director of Spring Harbor Hospital.

A resident of Freeport, Dr. Wolfrum is a graduate of the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his training in general psychiatry at Maine Medical Center, where he was chief resident for inpatient psychiatry and completed residency training at Spring Harbor Hospital. Dr. Wolfrum is also a distinguished educator serving as an associate professor of psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.

“Dr. Wolfrum comes to us with strong clinical skills with a demonstrated commitment to quality and innovation,” said Dr. James Wolak, vice president of medical affairs, intensive services. “His prior experience at Spring Harbor Hospital will serve him well and I’m excited for him to take on this important leadership role.”

“During my residency, I learned so much from the amazing staff at Spring Harbor,” Dr. Wolfrum shared. “We are now experiencing an ever-growing need in our community and the nation for mental health care. I look forward to providing quality behavioral health services, supporting our care teams and to meeting the needs of the community.”

As part of MaineHealth, Maine Behavioral Healthcare is a not-for-profit organization serving more than 20,000 children, adolescents and adults at over 30 locations throughout southern, western, and mid-coast Maine, providing a continuum of coordinated mental healthcare from outpatient community offices to inpatient acute care at Spring Harbor Hospital. Learn more at www.mainebehavioralhealthcare.org.