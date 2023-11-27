Three-time New England cross country champion and Boise State University commit Ruth White added to her historic resume on Saturday, placing third at the Foot Locker Nationals Northeast Regional.

She finished the 5K course at Franklin Park in Boston with a time of 17:30, claiming the bronze just 0.2 seconds ahead of University of North Carolina commit Logan St. John Kletter from Pittsburgh.

The Northeast Regional featured 112 of the best female runners in New England, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. The top 10 finishers from each region (NE, Midwest, West, South) qualified for the annual National Championships in San Diego on Dec. 9.

It was White’s second time qualifying for the Foot Locker National Championships. The 4-foot-8 senior placed fourth in the Northeast Regional last year, and 17th overall in San Diego.

“I’m super excited to have this opportunity to represent Maine, and be a part of the Northeast team again,” White told Derek Veilleux of Maine MileSplit after the race. “I’m really grateful for my coach and my team that supported me all season.”

The Northeast Regional also featured standout senior Cary Drake from York, who placed 15th overall with a time of 18:29.

In the lead pack, White raced alongside familiar Northeast Regional competitors junior Zariel Macchia of Moriches, New York (1st place; 17:13), and senior Ellie Shea of Belmont, Massachusetts (2nd place; 17:21). Macchia and Shea are both members of the United States U20 Track & Field team.

“I got a little behind, but I worked my way up to Zarriel and Ellie; I was happy to race with them,” White said. “I’m really excited for San Diego.”