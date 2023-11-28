BANGOR — A nun takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages — what happened to the Magi’s gold? — in a new holiday show featuring a local chorus and audience participation coming to The Gracie Theatre on Dec. 2.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” is an uproariously funny show from the Late Nite Catechism series. This is the fourth time a show featuring the character of “Sister” will appear on The Gracie stage.

“Audiences absolutely love Sister, so we couldn’t resist bringing her back to help us ring in the holiday season,” said Jeri Misler, The Gracie’s managing director. “This show is the liviest yet, complete with caroling by Bangor’s New Renaissance Singers, and a live nativity.”

The New Renaissance Singers, under the direction of Molly Webster, is a multigenerational commuity chorus serving Central and Eastern Maine. For this show, the choir will be leading the audience in carol singing, with a few surprises that Sister has cooked up for them.

Retelling the story of the nativity, this hilarious holiday production brings out the Christmas spirit in everyone. Employing her own scientific tools as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you’ve ever seen.

The holiday show is great fun for adults who attended parochial school, bible study or enjoy clean comedy.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism” is from the authors of “Late Nite Catechism”, Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan. Late Nite Catechism made its debut May 28, 1993, at the Live Bait Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, and has grossed more than $100 million in box office receipts since then, appearing in more than 410 cities around the world. The show has also raised more than $4 million for retired Sisters and Catholic Organizations.

The show will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $27 to $36.50 depending on seating preference. A $2.50 ticket fee is added on the price of each ticket with a $10 per order maximum charge. Groups of 10 or more will receive a 10 percent discount off their order. Tickets are available by calling the theater’s box office at 207-941-7888 or by going to their website at www.gracietheatre.com.