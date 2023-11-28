Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Thank you for your gutsy front page publications of articles on Nov. 24 by James Bandler and Doris Burke from ProPublica and Bangor Daily News reporter Billy Kobin on Nov. 25-26 detailing the background histories of Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, explaining why they have meekly avoided any serious action to curtail civilian ownership of weapons originally designed for military use. We think there is little reason for Mainers (especially those in Lewiston) to trust that the “independent commission” constituted by the governor will do anything more meaningful. Shameful all around.

And thanks to U.S. Rep. Jared Golden for having the courage to say he had been wrong on an issue, especially this one, a rare admission these days from any politician.

Martha and Sidney Block

Northport