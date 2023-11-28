Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

We’ve all heard the saying “adopt, don’t shop” but some still ask what that means. There are millions of shelter pets around the United States. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says that approximately 6.3 million dogs and cats alone are in our shelters nationwide. So why would people not seek out these deserving pets that need homes but instead add to the ever-growing animal population by going to breeders?

Although wanting specific types of dogs or cats gives us some insight into why people go to breeders, the sheer amount of animals that get euthanized in kill shelters every year due to overpopulation should be a bigger reason to adopt instead. As someone who has a rescue dog, I can’t imagine what could’ve happened had she not been found by a no-kill rescue and put up for adoption.

For these animals’ sake, more people need to realize that pets that come off the streets and are from shelters and rescues are not any less worthy of love and a second chance. This is why people who are in the market to add a pet to their family should look into rescues first because it can only do good for them and these animals.

Kasey Kimball

Eddington