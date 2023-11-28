University of Maine junior cornerback Kahzir “Buggs” Brown, who led the Black Bears in tackles this past fall, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is hoping to leave the team after this semester.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Trenton, New Jersey, native was involved in 61 tackles and also led the team in solo tackles with 30. He had 5.5 tackles for lost yards and had a sack. He also had an interception and led the team in pass breakups with seven.

He forced two fumbles.

Brown is the first player from the 2023 UMaine football squad to enter the transfer portal. The team concluded its season on Nov. 18 with a 2-9 overall record. It was the Black Bears’ second consecutive 2-9 campaign, and the 18 losses over the past two seasons is the most in back-to-back years in UMaine football history.

Brown was the third-leading tackler a year ago with 59, including a team-high 34 solo tackles. He also had two interceptions and a team-leading nine pass breakups.

He returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown against Monmouth.

As a true freshman in 2021, he had a team-high three interceptions and was also involved in 23 tackles.

Brown thanked UMaine for his time on the team.

“I would like to thank Maine for an amazing and phenomenal three years,” Brown wrote on X, formerly known at Twitter.

“I would also like to thank all the coaches that have been here throughout my three years. It has been an honor and a blessing to play for you all. I also want to give a tremendous thank you to the community of UMaine football because you guys gave me the courage to go out and play as a freshman and play with great confidence.”

He went on to thank the team’s fans, his current and past teammates, and friends.

“I’ve come to a point where I have to explore opportunities to help me maximize myself not only as a player but a man as well,” he wrote of his decision to enter the transfer portal.

He also thanked his family for “shaping me into the man I’ve become.”