MACHIAS — The Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting three fun-filled events on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Machias Community Christmas Parade, co-sponsored by the Town of Machias, starts at 6 p.m. The lineup begins at Machias Memorial High School) at 5 p.m. Everybody is invited to participate, and all parade entries must be festively decorated. Also, because it confuses the children, we would like to have only one Santa in the parade. If you would like to have a Santa on your float please let us know in advance. If you would like to participate in the parade, please email the Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce or give us a phone call, info@machiaschamber.org or 207-255-4402.

Santa will be at the Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce (2 Kilton Lane) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your children to visit with Santa! This is a great photo opportunity. Each child will receive a gift from Santa.

Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce members are taking part in our super fun Downtown Scavenger Hunt from 12-3 p.m. Scavenger hunters will go to the businesses and find the item that has the special bow on it, write it down, and turn in the list to the last business they visit. There will be a drawing of all of the correct entries to win a $100 gift card that they can use at any of the participating businesses. You can pick up the list of participating businesses at the Machias Area Chamber of Commerce. To become a participating business, please contact Sandi Malagara, by email or phone, at sandi.malagara@gmail.com or 207-271-0606.