GORHAM — Tiffany Breau-Metivier has accepted the role of board chair of Goodwill Northern New England. Breau-Metivier joined the Board in 2017 and serves on the Executive Committee, Finance Committee, Quality Assurance Committee, and as chair of the Board. She is vice president of Transformation Office Lead for Unum. Since joining UNUM in 2011, Breau-Metivier has also led teams in enterprise strategy development, business planning, investment governance, client success onboarding, and large case underwriting with a strong focus on developing Unum’s offerings to serve clients in the healthcare industry.

Prior to joining Unum, Breau-Metivier worked as a management consultant for the Chartis Group and Bain & Company, overseeing engagements in numerous areas including enterprise strategy, growth strategy, merger and acquisition integration, clinical operations, and physician alignment. Breau-Metivier received her BA from Harvard University and her MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. She currently serves as a Steering Committee and Jury Member for the Federal Reserve Maine Working Communities Challenge and as a Dartmouth College Admissions Ambassador and Tuck Class Agent. She resides in Lewiston with her husband and three sons where she enjoys reading, camping, home improvement projects and extensive experimenting in the kitchen.