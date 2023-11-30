Today is Thursday Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Wednesday’s Maine Ethics Commission meeting was the latest step in a drawn-out, years-long process that began with a commission probe started in 2020.

From 2017 to 2022, Scarborough permitted 83 more units than Portland, a city with about three times its population.

The information on crimes against people, property and society comes from Incident Based Reporting data released Wednesday by the state.

Olivia Scott is the library’s first community resource navigator, a position funded with pandemic recovery money.

Tiny Homes of Maine, Family Roots medical marijuana dispensary, and HSC Auctions have returned, some in new locations and others under new names.

About 200 student wrestlers will travel from towns up to six hours away to Fort Kent for the Class B regional wrestling championship event on Feb. 2.

UMaine went 16-14 a year ago, 11-5 in the conference, and should be better this year.

The Black Bears are 4-4 this season, owing largely to the inconsistency of their 3-point shooting.

A new law established a civil trespassing violation for snowmobilers who ride off-trail in areas posted by a red sign indicating a snowmobiling ban.

“In the final minutes of an exhausting deer season, reality set in with every waning ray of daylight. There were just five minutes remaining,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.

I look at a jar of eggs floating around in cloudy liquid and all I can see is salmonella while you wait.

In other Maine news …

Lewiston mass shooting victims can get tuition waived at UMaine System schools

State and ACLU offer revised settlement over indigent defense

Electricity rates to drop in 2024 for many Mainers

Bangor woman sentenced to probation for stealing nearly $30K from Maine tribes

Taxi driver assaulted on UMaine campus

Ellsworth teacher wins $25K educator award

Hancock man convicted of assaulting FBI agent

Ferry service between Lincolnville and Isleboro gets $7.1M for upgrades

$1M worth of illegal marijuana destroyed in Wilton

Police investigating suspicious death in Westbrook

More sewage drained into Casco Bay because of summer rain

Portland Symphony Orchestra is having its most inclusive season

Tiny home stolen in Limerick

UMaine men’s basketball handles Holy Cross, regains winning record