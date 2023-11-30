Today is Thursday Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Anti-CMP corridor groups tied to Maine Democrats and energy firm violated campaign finance rules
Wednesday’s Maine Ethics Commission meeting was the latest step in a drawn-out, years-long process that began with a commission probe started in 2020.
Why Scarborough is in the middle of a housing boom
From 2017 to 2022, Scarborough permitted 83 more units than Portland, a city with about three times its population.
Maine had more homicides in 2022 but fewer crimes than the previous year
The information on crimes against people, property and society comes from Incident Based Reporting data released Wednesday by the state.
The Bangor library’s new social worker aims to help vulnerable visitors
Olivia Scott is the library’s first community resource navigator, a position funded with pandemic recovery money.
3 Aroostook County businesses are operating again after fire destroyed their buildings
Tiny Homes of Maine, Family Roots medical marijuana dispensary, and HSC Auctions have returned, some in new locations and others under new names.
After more than 30 years, wrestling championship returns to Fort Kent
About 200 student wrestlers will travel from towns up to six hours away to Fort Kent for the Class B regional wrestling championship event on Feb. 2.
UMaine women’s basketball is a legitimate contender for the America East crown
UMaine went 16-14 a year ago, 11-5 in the conference, and should be better this year.
This stat is defining the UMaine men’s basketball team’s season
The Black Bears are 4-4 this season, owing largely to the inconsistency of their 3-point shooting.
Snowmobilers who ignore this sign can be charged with trespassing
A new law established a civil trespassing violation for snowmobilers who ride off-trail in areas posted by a red sign indicating a snowmobiling ban.
Why I have one last shot at a buck this season
“In the final minutes of an exhausting deer season, reality set in with every waning ray of daylight. There were just five minutes remaining,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.
Just because grandma did it does not mean it was smart or safe
I look at a jar of eggs floating around in cloudy liquid and all I can see is salmonella while you wait.
