Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls no longer works as a warden for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife effective Wednesday, a department spokesperson said Thursday.

Judd was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 3 after a member of the public filed a complaint against him to the Maine Warden Service.

Mark Latti, communications director for the wildlife department, declined to say whether Judd was fired or what the complaint was over.

This is the second time the department had put Judd, who was in the television show “North Woods Law” in 2016, on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into his conduct.

Judd, who was 41 at the time, was accused of assaulting a concertgoer in July 2019, including unlawful sexual touching and disorderly conduct, when he was off duty and attending a Florida Georgia Line show at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $300 in exchange for dropping the assault and unlawful sexual touching charges in a plea agreement. The Maine Criminal Justice Academy also suspended his certificate of eligibility to practice law enforcement for 120 days.

As part of the conditions in the board of trustees’ decision, Judd is on probation with the Maine Criminal Justice Academy for five years, which started when the consent agreement between the academy and Judd was signed on Dec. 10, 2020.

He could lose his ability to practice in law enforcement if there are any more criminal charges filed against him, according to the decision.

Academy Assistant Director Lincoln Ryder said on Friday that Judd currently is certified as a full-time law enforcement officer.

Under the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s internal affairs policy, complaints can be investigated by the Maine Warden Service or another law enforcement agency. Latti would not say who is investigating the complaint against Judd.