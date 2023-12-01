PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Emergency medical personnel were called to Presque Isle International Airport Thursday night where they treated a passenger stricken during a flight after the plane landed.

Presque Isle Public Safety Dispatch responded to a call from Boston Aviation Control at around 11 p.m. to request emergency medical services involving CPR for the passenger, according to Presque Isle Public Information Officer Kim Smith.

After first aid and CPR were administered the passenger was immediately taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. The passenger’s name and medical condition were not released.

The in-flight emergency occurred on United Airlines Flight 4409 from Newark, NJ to Presque Isle, said Presque Isle Airport Director Scott Wardwell.

The Presque Isle Fire Department sent out two medic vehicles with one fire engine and one crash rescue vehicle. The Presque Isle Police Department also assisted with the call.

Presque Isle paramedic Jordan White declined to comment further on the details of the in-flight emergency citing the passenger’s privacy rights. Presque Isle Fire Chief Darell White was not available for comment.