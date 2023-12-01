Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Susan Young’s column on the BDN opinion page (Nov. 25-26), was enlightening and brought to the forefront that words have consequences. After just having read two books on the Holocaust, it brought to mind what Young stated — that the words of Donald Trump at the New Hampshire rally were so similar to the ones Adolf Hitler used.

Who are these Marxists, communists, vermin? Are they our families, our co-workers, our neighbors, our friends? Remember what happened in Hitler’s Germany. Talking about your fellow human beings like they are subhuman is unconscionable. We in this country do not want to repeat what happened in Nazi Germany. We must keep this in our minds at all times.

Our democracy is fragile and I truly believe that most of us in this country want to preserve what we have, no matter what party or affiliation we have. Please think about Trump’s words, used so freely, to describe our fellow man.

Disagreeing with Trump does not make me a communist, a Marxist or a fascist. I have the right to disagree, and to freely state that I disagree. I have that right because it is given to me in the U.S. Constitution. I am a believer in America because of that document.

Marilyn C. Kenyon

Albion