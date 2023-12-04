There is little published research about Maine’s canids (red foxes, gray foxes, and coyotes). A Maine resident and ethologist, Dr. Tammy Cloutier, has launched a new community science project, Canids of Maine, on the iNaturalist app to increase knowledge of these species. This project is also the first step toward what is intended to evolve into a larger, long-term Maine canid research initiative. As the human population grows and habitat is altered or destroyed, human-wildlife interactions are expected to increase. Data collected from this project will be used to enhance understanding of the presence and behaviors of Maine’s fox and coyote populations, assist in identifying potential areas where issues may arise, and provide educational opportunities.

Individuals are welcome to be part of this project by sharing data (past or present) about foxes and coyotes in any Maine community. Photos and information relating to sightings of and/or interactions with these species can be uploaded directly to the Canids of Maine project on the iNaturalist app.

The following items are of most interest.

*Photo of the animal (to estimate approximate size and body condition; taken by phone, camera, or game/trail camera)

*Date / time of day

*How many individuals were observed? Were they adults and/or pups/kits?

*Behavior – Where was the fox or coyote observed? Were they in a neighborhood, field, or on a golf course? How did the fox or coyote react, if at all, to seeing a human? Approximately how close was the fox or coyote to a human, house, pet, etc.? Did they make any sounds (growl, yip, bark, etc.)? Did they attempt to approach a human or another animal or did they run away?

The iNaturalist app can be downloaded for free from the App Store. To submit an observation in the app, create an account and follow/join the Canids of Maine project. Upload photos and report the general area of the observation/interaction by clicking the location on the map. Specific locations can be obscured, which is encouraged, but there is an option that allows only the project to see obscured locations for data purposes when setting up an iNaturalist account.



Project updates will be shared periodically on the iNaturalist app and the Canids of Maine Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/canidsofmaine).