Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with snow across the state.

Susan Collins is reviewing a gun-control bill by Angus King but declined to offer an opinion on it.

The odd alliance includes Rep. Aaron Dana of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and former Gov. Paul LePage’s energy adviser highlights the tricky politics coloring the project key to Maine’s climate goals.

The crabs, which burrow into the soil where salt marsh grasses take root, are harming the growth of marsh grass, according to a recent study.

The “Doomstead” is a 16-acre property in Piscataquis County with a bunker, barn and greenhouse looking for its next homesteader.

The more than $10 million project is in its early stages and will need strong backing to come to fruition.

While Bangor councilors’ homes are nearly evenly split between the east and west sides of the city, most are in or on the outskirts of two neighborhoods: Fairmount and Little City.

Police Chief Chris Greeley died unexpectedly in March, but Holden police didn’t let the tradition end.

This fall, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Houlton sector had 53 encounters that resulted in 27 people who will be federally prosecuted, a 178 percent increase over last year.

Topsham is the latest Maine community to adopt this approach, in which specially trained paramedics provide a range of non-emergency services.

This new wave of departures of the Maine’s most talented male athletes has sparked concerns the state could be entering a less competitive era.

In other Maine news …

Maine releases 2024 presidential primary candidates list

Hundreds gather in downtown Bangor for tree lighting and parade

Flights diverted from Bangor International Airport following threats

Fort Fairfield father arrested more than a year after death of infant son

Judge denies bail for Caribou woman accused of setting fatal fire

Madawaska church reopens 2 months after it was vandalized

Millinocket man indicted in woman’s overdose death

22-year-old accused of killing Fairfield man

New Gloucester man killed in explosion at this home

Police: Drunken driver crashed into cop car in New Gloucester

Man found dead in tent in Portland

Teen accused of plotting South Portland school attack has been arrested again

2nd man arrested in connection with South Portland home invasion case

Saco shooting suspect arrested in Brooklyn, New York

Bradly Nadeau’s hat trick leads UMaine men’s hockey past UConn

UMaine men’s basketball tops Brown in return home

Anne Simon scores 27 to lead UMaine women’s basketball past Fordham

Indiana-UMaine women’s basketball game made for a thrilling night in Portland