Susan Collins questions Army’s handling of Lewiston shooter’s prior threats
Susan Collins is reviewing a gun-control bill by Angus King but declined to offer an opinion on it.
The unusual political alliance opposing an offshore wind port in Maine
The odd alliance includes Rep. Aaron Dana of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and former Gov. Paul LePage’s energy adviser highlights the tricky politics coloring the project key to Maine’s climate goals.
Fiddler crabs, brought to Maine by climate change, may be harming salt marshes
The crabs, which burrow into the soil where salt marsh grasses take root, are harming the growth of marsh grass, according to a recent study.
A bunker-style home for doomsday preppers is for sale in rural Maine
The “Doomstead” is a 16-acre property in Piscataquis County with a bunker, barn and greenhouse looking for its next homesteader.
Bangor group wants to build tiny home village for homeless people
The more than $10 million project is in its early stages and will need strong backing to come to fruition.
Bangor City Council leaves neighborhoods without representation
While Bangor councilors’ homes are nearly evenly split between the east and west sides of the city, most are in or on the outskirts of two neighborhoods: Fairmount and Little City.
Holden celebrates 1st ‘25 Days of Kindness’ without its beloved founder
Police Chief Chris Greeley died unexpectedly in March, but Holden police didn’t let the tradition end.
Human smuggling is on the rise at Maine’s northern border
This fall, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Houlton sector had 53 encounters that resulted in 27 people who will be federally prosecuted, a 178 percent increase over last year.
A midcoast paramedic visits people in their homes to prevent emergencies
Topsham is the latest Maine community to adopt this approach, in which specially trained paramedics provide a range of non-emergency services.
Maine high school boys basketball braces for a new era
This new wave of departures of the Maine’s most talented male athletes has sparked concerns the state could be entering a less competitive era.
In other Maine news …
Maine releases 2024 presidential primary candidates list
Hundreds gather in downtown Bangor for tree lighting and parade
Flights diverted from Bangor International Airport following threats
Fort Fairfield father arrested more than a year after death of infant son
Judge denies bail for Caribou woman accused of setting fatal fire
Madawaska church reopens 2 months after it was vandalized
Millinocket man indicted in woman’s overdose death
22-year-old accused of killing Fairfield man
New Gloucester man killed in explosion at this home
Police: Drunken driver crashed into cop car in New Gloucester
Man found dead in tent in Portland
Teen accused of plotting South Portland school attack has been arrested again
2nd man arrested in connection with South Portland home invasion case
Saco shooting suspect arrested in Brooklyn, New York
Bradly Nadeau’s hat trick leads UMaine men’s hockey past UConn
UMaine men’s basketball tops Brown in return home
Anne Simon scores 27 to lead UMaine women’s basketball past Fordham
Indiana-UMaine women’s basketball game made for a thrilling night in Portland