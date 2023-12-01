Maine State Police arrested a Biddeford woman in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday and charged her with shooting a Saco woman earlier this week.

Ariana Tito, 18, was charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault for shooting 32-year-old Kayla Grant of Saco on Tuesday, according to Maine State Police. The shooting occurred at a residence at 103 Temple St. in Saco.

The incident came less than a day after a man was arrested at the same Temple Street address for fatally shooting a Lewiston man in Biddeford.

Police identified Tito as a suspect on Wednesday, according to Maine State Police, and got a warrant for her arrest. Detectives from the Maine State Police, Saco Police Department, Biddeford Police Department, Old Orchard Police Department, New York City Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the FBI collaborated to locate Tito in Brooklyn.

Tito was brought to Rikers Island and is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Brooklyn to determine if she will be extradited to Maine.

According to police, Kayla Grant remains in critical but stable condition.