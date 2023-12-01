A man was found dead in a tent in Portland on Thursday night.

The 52-year-old was found unresponsive in a tent at Harbor View Memorial Park, between York and Commercial streets near the Casco Bay Bridge, about 9:06 p.m., according to Brad Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

While the investigation is ongoing, the death isn’t considered suspicious, Nadeau said Friday morning.

This is at least the third death among the state’s homeless community in the past week, with one man dying after his makeshift tent caught fire near a Sanford shopping center on Saturday and another man who died in a tent fire near Marginal Way in Portland on Sunday.

Harbor View Memorial Park is currently home to a homeless encampment, which has been growing as the city and state clears other encampments across Portland, including at the park-and-ride lot off Marginal Way last month, the Fore River Parkway Trail in September and in Bayside in the spring.

State authorities planned to clear another smaller encampment off Interstate 295 on Friday.

Authorities have raised concerns about safety at the encampment near the Casco Bay Bridge, particularly as winter approaches, because snow is often pushed off the bridge by plows into that area.