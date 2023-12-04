Maine Savings is thrilled to announce the hire of Erin Campbell as senior vice president of finance and accounting. In this newly created position, Campbell will report to Chief Financial Officer Dave Sayers, and bring her extensive industry experience and passion for credit unions to the Maine Savings team.

Campbell spent the past eight years in finance and accounting at smaller Maine credit unions, holding the position of chief financial officer for the majority of those years. Before joining the credit union industry, she began her career specializing in auditing financial institutions and nonprofit organizations. Campbell is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration from Thomas College. She resides in Sidney with her husband and two children.

Dave Sayers, CFO of Maine Savings, said, “We are overjoyed that Erin has decided to join our team, and we are excited to have her share her talents, positivity, knowledge, passion, professionalism, and compassion with us.”

Campbell said, “I am excited to join Maine Savings and be part of a team focused on providing exceptional service to its members. I value Maine Savings’ commitment to great causes and the communities they serve. It is clear that Maine Savings is a unique financial institution that lives the credit union mission of people helping people. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help Maine Savings continue to grow and thrive.”

Maine Savings is proud to welcome Campbell to the team and looks forward to the positive impact she will have on the organization.

